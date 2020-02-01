Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7,778.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 85,480 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $319.30 and a 12 month high of $521.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.29 and its 200 day moving average is $445.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

