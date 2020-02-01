Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 33,285 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,285 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.83 and a 1-year high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

