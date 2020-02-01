Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Stake Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:SA opened at $13.93 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $884.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.87 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

