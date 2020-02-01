Conning Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

