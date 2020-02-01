Conning Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Conning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co.
Conning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co.
Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of State Street Corp
Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of State Street Corp
Conning Inc. Sells 239 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Conning Inc. Sells 239 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Humana Inc Shares Sold by Conning Inc.
Humana Inc Shares Sold by Conning Inc.
Conning Inc. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66
Conning Inc. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66
Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP
Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report