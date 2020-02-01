Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion and a PE ratio of 70.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

