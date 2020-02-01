Conning Inc. Has $51.19 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

