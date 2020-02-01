Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of RGLD opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

