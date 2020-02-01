698 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 698 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $305.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

