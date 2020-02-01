Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $113.89 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

