Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

