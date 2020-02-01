Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.97 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

