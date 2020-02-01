Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

