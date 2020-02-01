Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

WBA stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

