Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 186.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

