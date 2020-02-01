Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $161.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.09.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

