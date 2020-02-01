Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 439,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 238,734 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.