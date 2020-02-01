Conning Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 843,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $109.75 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

