Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

