Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

