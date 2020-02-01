Conning Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Man Group plc raised its position in FedEx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 688.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

