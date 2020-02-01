Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $11,734,947. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

