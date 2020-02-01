Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 165.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 391,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 463.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

