Conning Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $105.77 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

