Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $381.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $282.74 and a 52-week high of $393.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

