SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $249.56 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $177.47 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 207.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average of $243.79.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

