Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after acquiring an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 267,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 329.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

