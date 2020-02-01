Conning Inc. Sells 339 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,712 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,340 shares of company stock worth $1,248,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

