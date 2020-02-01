Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

