Conning Inc. Sells 120 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 311,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $406.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

