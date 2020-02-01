Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.