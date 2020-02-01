Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,389,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,259,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 236.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 198,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 139,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Several brokerages have commented on SNN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

