BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP opened at $36.13 on Friday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

