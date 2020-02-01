Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Idorsia in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39. Idorsia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $34.53.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

