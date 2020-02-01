Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of CTTAF stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11. Continental has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $265.24.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

