Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.