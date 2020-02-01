Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

