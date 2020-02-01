Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.0% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $98.94.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

