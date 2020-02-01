Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

AFLYY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

