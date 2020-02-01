Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to Sell

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Pfenex stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Pfenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $31,140.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

