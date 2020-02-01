Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Shares of CYBR opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.