PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNNT. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

