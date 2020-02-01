Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCSF. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BCSF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.96. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

In related news, Director Amy Butte acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

