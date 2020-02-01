Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.
Africa Oil Company Profile
