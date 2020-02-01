Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.