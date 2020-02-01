BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BKNIY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. BANKINTER S A/S had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $597.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BANKINTER S A/S (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.