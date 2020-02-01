BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BKNIY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. BANKINTER S A/S had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $597.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BANKINTER S A/S (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc
Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc
Smith & Nephew plc Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Smith & Nephew plc Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
BP plc Stock Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC
BP plc Stock Position Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Idorsia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Idorsia Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to Strong Sell
Greencore Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Greencore Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report