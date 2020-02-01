The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK/A) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (OTCMKTS:BRK/A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK/A opened at $335,996.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340,137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321,183.06.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.