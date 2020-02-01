Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 28,363 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.11 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

