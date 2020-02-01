Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 19,498 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 150.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.01 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $376.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

