Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 155,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Icon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

