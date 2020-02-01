Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,677 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,559,000 after buying an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.80 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $115.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

