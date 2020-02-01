Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

